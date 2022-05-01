MadameNoire Featured Video

Could a Destiny’s Child reunion happen in the near future? This week, while promoting her new children’s book, Always With You, Always With Me, Kelly Rowland said that she wouldn’t be opposed to the idea.

The 41-year-old star reassured fans that if she and her bandmates Michelle Williams and Beyoncé were to ever reunite, it would be a “pleasant surprise” for Destiny’s Child stans.

“We love everybody so much that we wouldn’t toy with it, but I do think that… you would deserve a surprise,” she told Entertainment Tonight during an exclusive interview.

“I feel like everything is just so planned so we see it before it happens and we see the process right after it happens. It’s just a lot. We deserve spontaneity, we desire to be surprised and I would hope Destiny’s Child would be a pleasant surprise.”

The “Motivation” hitmaker echoed a similar sentiment while speaking with AP News this week. When asked if there was a possibility of reuniting with the group’s original members LeToya Luckett, LaTavia Roberson, and Farrah Franklin, Rowland said she “could definitely see it.”

“We’ll see what happens. LeToya and I, actually last year, we just got out babies together,” Rowland gushed, before adding that it was beautiful to see her former groupmates thriving in motherhood. “It’s just really beautiful to see the ladies as women. We’re all women now,” she laughed.

Before Michelle, Kelly, and Beyoncé took the world by storm as Destiny’s Child in the late 90s and 2000s, the group went through a few name changes and lost a few groupmates along the way.

The girl group was formed in Houston under the name Girl’s Tyme in 1990. Back then, the original group consisted of Beyoncé, LaTavia, Kelly, Támar Davis, and sisters Nikki and Nina Taylor. Under the management of Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles, the record executive pushed the girls to stardom, but sadly, the Taylor sisters were later cut and LeToya quickly took their place.

Upon signing to Elektra Records, the group changed their name to Destiny, but the quartet was dropped before they could release an album. In 1996, the stars hit it big when Mathew helped them to lock in a deal with Columbia Records, where they would take on the name Destiny’s Child, according to USA Today. The ladies dropped their self-titled debut album in February 1998 which featured the hit single “No, No, No Part 2.” A year later, the group released their sophomore album The Writing’s on the Wall, which spawned classics like “Bills, Bills, Bills,” “Bug a Boo,” “Say My Name” and “Jumpin’, Jumpin’.” However, as the singers climbed up the success ladder, more challenges began to appear. Luckett and Roberson left the group that year citing unfair treatment from Mathew. They also accused the music businessman of keeping too much of the group’s profits. Williams and Franklin were later added but Franklin left after five months of joining the group.

The trio recorded their final album Destiny Fulfilled in 2004 and a year later Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle called it quits, noting in a statement that they wanted to leave “on a high note, united in our friendship and filled with an overwhelming gratitude for our music, our fans and each other.”