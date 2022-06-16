MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B spoke up after being dragged into controversy regarding Lizzo. The “Juice” singer was under fire after disability advocate Hannah Diviney slammed her for using the word “spaz” in her new song, “Grrrls.” On the song, Lizzo says “I’mma spaz; I’m about to knock somebody out.”

On Twitter, Diviney, who had cerebral palsy, pointed out that “spaz” is an ableist slur that comes from spastic diplegia. This condition is a form of cerebral palsy that causes muscle stiffness.

“Your new song makes me pretty angry [and] sad,” Diviney tweeted. “ ‘Spaz’ doesn’t mean freaked out or crazy. It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better.”

Lizzo then issued a statement via social media addressing the backlash.

“I’m proud to say there’s a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change,” she wrote in a statement issued on social media. “This is the result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world.”

Someone on Twitter then chimed in and said Lizzo was responded to that way because of colorism and fatphobia. They brought Cardi B into the conversation and said she doesn’t get criticized because of her appearance.

“Cardi is slim and light-skinned,” they tweeted. “She will often ‘get away’ with more than other women, especially those who look like Lizzo, will. That’s the world we live in. People may get mad but I don’t care lol Colorism and fatphobia shape SO MANY reactions and extensions of ‘grace.’”

The “Money” rapper repsonded and questioned why she was even involved in this conversation. She also shared how she would’ve handled the situation differently.

“Ya will do mental gymnastics to include me in anything that people are getting dragged for,” Cardi B tweeted. “People have called me out for plenty of s*** .Yall do it every week SOMETHINGS I apologize for & some things I will tell y’all TO SUCK D*** & personally If I was Lizzo I would of said SMD.”

Lizzo took another route and plans on releasing a new version of the song with a replacement of that lyric.