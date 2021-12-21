MadameNoire Featured Video

A Houston-based realtor is trying to score their next sale by promoting that the property they’re pushing is right next to a home Beyoncé grew up in as a child.

The vacant lot, “about a tenth of an acre,” is located on Rosedale Street in Houston, according to TMZ. While the property was going for $315,000 earlier this year, the lot was taken off the market in November.

The Knowles family bought the home for $64,000 in 1981, but moved out just a few years later “before Solange was born in 1986.”

Kevin Wright, the real estate investor in charge of selling the property, said interested buyers should feel encouraged to inquire about the piece of land even though the lot was officially taken off the market last month. According to him, the asking price of $315,00 is negotiable.

The price is flexible, assumably, considering the home previously on the piece of land burned down in a fire four years ago.

RELATED CONTENT: “NOLA Mansion Linked To Beyonce And Jay-Z Burned Down After Fire, Being Investigated As Arson”

A huge sign posted on the lot emphasizes the realtor’s promotion of the home’s proximity to Beyonce’s roots, reading “LOT FOR SALE — Build On BEYONCÉ’s Old Block.”

What do y’all think — is the realtor pushing the lot’s closeness to one of Beyoncé’s childhood homes corny or a clever business move? Would you be interested in moving in?