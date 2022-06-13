MadameNoire Featured Video

Naomi Campbell is continuing to bask in the victories of motherhood.

The longstanding supermodel took to Instagram over the weekend to share photos of her 13-month-old as the child took her first steps.

Campbell held her daughter’s hand and walked alongside the child as the mother-daughter duo spent time in a beautiful green field.

The model donned an all-black ensemble accented with green sneakers. Meanwhile, Campbell’s baby girl wore a pink and purple crewneck top with matching pants and a white bow in her hair.

“My Love, my heartbeat. First steps walking ❤️❤️ ❤️,” the supermodel penned in the caption of her Instagram post.

Campbell has been fairly private on social media regarding posting photos of her daughter.

Still, the mother shared rare snapshots of her daughter in March to celebrate the U.K.’s Mother’s Day.

The model also posed with her daughter in her stunning British Vogue cover earlier this year.

The fleshed-out details surrounding the child’s arrival, name, and father remain unknown. That said, Campbell confirmed in her British Vogue interview that the child “wasn’t adopted.”

“I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” the model shared, adding, “But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Campbell announced her baby’s arrival in May 2021.

Since then, she’s frequently gushed about her motherhood journey. For example, last September the mother of one said, “I’m really lucky. I think I have a dream child. She is wonderful. She’s so very independent already. Very smart, alert. Sleeps 12 hours. A good girl.”

