Naomi Campbell has an extensive resume. Not only did she make it as a supermodel in the nineties, she’s hosted reality tv shows, and these days a webseries. Now, according to a recent Instagram post, she shared that she’s adding mother to the list.

In a picture of her hand with some baby’s feet cradled inside, Campbell wrote:

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

Campbell didn’t share any further information about how this child made it into her life. We don’t know if she adopted, used a surrogate or whether she birthed naturally . But to choose to mother at 50 years old, this seems like a journey she is ready to take.

In the post, Campbell tagged her own mother, Valerie Morris.

Just 19 years her daughter’s senior, Campbell has spoken extensively about the strained relationship she’s sheared with her mother over the years. Her father abandoned Morris when she was just four months pregnant and is unnamed on Campbell’s birth certificate. Naomi has never met him.

In a 2010 interview with Oprah, Naomi shared that she suffered from abandonment issues with her mother who left her with relatives in order for her to work, provide and give her a private education.

Her mother said, “Looking back on that you realize that material possessions are not the only thing that a child needs, it needs their biological mother…So Naomi, I’m really, really sorry.”

Campbell, according to Oprah, broke down into the ‘ugly cry’ during the commercial break. When Oprah asked her why she was so emotional, Campbell said, “My mom being here and her speaking about—of course I understand the sacrifice she had to make. For me, I want to do better. I want to be a better person. And I’m striving to be a better person and find peace.”

Hopefully this new daughter will provide even more healing between the two women.