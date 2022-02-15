Naomi Campbell shocked the world when she revealed that she became a mother at 50-years-old via Instagram. She hasn’t given us many details about her motherhood journey since showing off her then-newborn’s adorable little feet until now.

She remain tight-lipped about her now nine-month-old daughter but did confirm that the baby isn’t adopted.

The London-bred supermodel said she didn’t tell many people in her circle she was becoming a mother either.

“I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her,” she said. “But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Campbell, who isn’t planning on telling the world her daughter’s name, is basking in motherhood and is enjoying every minute of watching her daughter grow.

“I’m lucky my little one loves to travel like me – no whimpering taking off or landing,” she gushed about her baby girl. “She’s a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I’m told she’s very alert for her age. She’s just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She’s almost talking. I think she might walk before she crawls. And she’s got six teeth already.”

Being a mom has brought her a newfound joy and she is loving everything about it from buying her toys to dressing her up in her high-fashion garbs.

“I’m like a kid again,” she added. “I’m reliving nursery rhymes, playing and discovering how many great new toys there are out there in the world! And dolls! Things I couldn’t even dream of.”

Campbell, who is open to having more children, said since becoming a mother she noticed that she has become more selfless.

“My daughter comes first,” she declared. “Everything I do, I do for her – that’s it. It’s so completely selfless, isn’t it?”