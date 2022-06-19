MadameNoire Featured Video

Having a career and being there for your kids is tough for any parent – but being a celebrity takes the challenge to the next level. We love to see Black celebrity fathers who prioritize their children. Kids don’t understand notoriety or even the true value of a million dollars. They just want the love of their parents and to feel safe.

As Jay-Z so eloquently put it, “Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs…Not ‘Here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you.’”

Here are seven Black celebrity dads that MADAMENOIRE celebrates for Father’s Day

Dwyane Wade

Former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade has four children (Kaavia James Union Wade, 3, Xavier Zechariah Wade, 8, Zaya Wade, 15, and Zaire Wade, 20) from different partners. Wade makes a point to get everyone together and make all his children feel loved. He and his wife Gabrielle Union have been a great support system to their daughter Zaya since she publicly came out as transgender. With his son Zaire already a serious basketball player at age 20 and his toddler Kaavia, the face of a clothing line, he’s clearly raising children as ambitious as himself.

Iman Shumpert

Pro basketball player Iman Shumpert might have helped the Cleveland Cavaliers reach that first championship, but his biggest achievements are his adorable daughters – Rue Rose Shumpert, 1, and Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., 6, that he shares with their stunning mother, singer Teyana Taylor. You can usually catch Shumpert posting adorable photos of his girls on IG in matching (and very stylish) outfits or playing with a new toy daddy got them.

Jay-Z

Jay-Z has three beautiful children with Beyonce – four-years-old twins Sir Carter and Rumi Carter and Blue Ivy Carter, 10 years old. You can often see Jay-Z courtside at Lakers games on one on one daddy-daughter dates with Blue Ivy, proving no matter how busy life gets, he prioritizes quality time with his kid. He’s even brought them on stage with them during the couple’s OTR II Tour.

John Legend

John Legend has two adorable children with Chrissy Tiegen. Their cuties Miles, 4, and Luna, 6, are all over the Green Light singer’s Instagram page. They even joined dad for some shows in Vegas recently and have been spotted on the red carpet with him. But, Legend makes sure the kids do “normal kids” things, too. He posts about their time at Disneyland, family days on the pier and movie nights at home.

The Rock

He might look like all muscle but when you see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with his three daughters, it’s clear that he’s a big teddy bear. The Rock had his eldest daughter, Simone Alexandra Johnson, 20, with ex Dany Garcia, and then added two girls, Tiana Gia Johnson, 4, and Jasmine Johnson, age six to the family with his current partner Lauren Hashian. They’re the picture perfect blended family. He mostly keeps his kids off his IG, but The Rock did post a video of him fixing Jasmine’s ponytail on a family vacation that made the world melt.

Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has two biological children, Sienna Princess, 5, and Win Harrison Wilson, 1. He is also the bonus father to Ciara’s son, Future, 8. Wilson entered Future’s life at a young age and graciously stepped into role of father figure and it’s been family guy ever since.

Will Smith

Will Smith has three children — two with wife Jada Pinkett Smith—Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21—and one with ex-wife Sheree Zampino—Trey Smith, 29. Jaden is a rapper and actor with many awards under his belt, Willow appears with her mother on the acclaimed show Red Table Talk and Trey is also dipping his toes into singing and acting. It’s clear all three inherited their father’s industrious nature. Will celebrates his children often and is a proud girl dad. Smith said, “Being a father who raised a strong daughter, I know how important it is to see that type of strength depicted in stories. It’s what Jada and I have always championed and shown our kids throughout their lives.”

