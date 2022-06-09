MadameNoire Featured Video

Da Brat recently gave Ray J his props for speaking in support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The hip-hop icon chatted about Ray J’s recent comments while sitting alongside her wife Judy Dupart for an interview with TMZ.

“I kinda appreciate him for speaking out and saying how he feels,” Brat told the outlet. “Like, shout-out everybody. You shouldn’t discriminate. If someone you know and love is gay and they’re doing something great, shout them out. Give them their flowers too. Why not? Their human. We’re all human.”

Da Brat said she thinks Ray J’s message will help spawn positive change, and people might “respect” him more for sharing his thoughts.

However, she believes actual change from OG hip-hop fans may only be sparked if bigger artists use their more widespread platforms to speak out on LGBTQIA+ rights and representation.

“It’s a big hill to cross. So I think if we have more people doing a little push — even if it’s not a [high level] push — eventually, we’ll get there,” added Judy, founder of Kaleidoscope Hair Products.

Overall, Brat sees Ray J speaking out as a significant “milestone” for the culture.

“I hope we get more people who are not homophobic to just speak out. Because you love who you love, and love is a beautiful thing.”

Ray J posted an almost 12-minute-long video on Instagram earlier this week that encouraged solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community, according to Complex.

“A lot of n***as that’s straight, they don’t be trying to shout-out to the gay community. And all my gay n***as the right way so I gotta do it because I wanna make sure n***as know that I’m showing nothing but love. We f–k with y’all… I just wanna say that it’s Gay Pride Month, shout-out to all my gay n***as. Shout-out to everybody in the LGBT community,” he said in the clip. “I told my n***as that it needs to be more straight n***as giving love to the gay n***as…”

The second season of WeTV’s Brat Loves Judy airs tonight at 9 p.m. EST.

RELATED CONTENT: “How To Be A Better LGBTQ Ally”