A chilling PSA created by the gun control organization March For Our Lives has the internet talking.

In the 2-minute long video, a group of workers gather for a team meeting that educates staffers on what to do in the event of an active shooter. An expert is brought in to help conduct the training, but the team is shocked when a young girl named Kayleigh enters the room.

“If there was an active shooter, you’d all be dead,” Kayleigh says to the group of stunned workers before she explains all of the safety precautions young children have been trained to do in order to survive a mass shooting.

“When you talk out loud the shooter can tell where you’re are and where you’re hiding,” she continues. “Sometimes we play the game ‘Who can stay quietest the longest, so we all remember.”

The emotional PSA ends with Kayleigh singing a song she learned from her teacher that helps her to remember some of the safety tactics from her school drills.

“Lockdown, lockdown, let’s all hide. Lock the doors and stay inside Crouch on down,” she sings as images of children crouched down underneath tables flash across the screen. The video also features harrowing stills from previous school shootings.

In 2019, March For Our Lives released the emotional campaign titled “Generation Lockdown” in the wake of the Parkland school shooting. Following the tragic event, the gun control group urged Congress to pass legislation that would require firearm users to take an extensive background check.

This week, the starting video resurfaced on social media as Americans continue to mourn the loss of the young children and teachers who were killed in the horrific mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24. People on social media shared startling reactions to the video. One user on Twitter wrote:

“This shook me to my core.”

While another person commented:

“Holy God. What are we asking of our children?”

On June 11, March For Our Lives will hold a protest at the Washington Monument to apply more pressure on government officials to address gun control laws.

