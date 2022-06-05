Tension might be brewing between Amanda Seales and her former co-hosts at The Real.
On June 4, the comedian took to Instagram to call out the famous daytime talk show after she was allegedly left out of the farewell episode.
“So Apparently ‘The Real’ in their finale episode did promo. I am not featured in this thumbnail, and I am not featured in the farewell episode, apparently,” the “Small Doses” author said of her noticeable omission.
“I’ll have some things to say about that… Whew, child… I must really be out here shaking the table.”
In the caption, the star called the snub “rude.”
Seales joined The Real as a permanent co-host following Tamar Braxton’s exit in 2020, but her stint on the syndicated talk series only lasted six months.
On June 3, the ladies of The Real came together for the final episode of the show after eight long seasons on the air. During the farewell special, Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, and Garcelle Beauvais celebrated the bitter-sweet moment by taking a look back at some of the show’s most memorable moments since its debut in 2013.
Oddly, the montage featured all of the show’s current and past co-hosts including Tamar Braxton and Tamera Mowry-Housley, but Seales never appeared.
A number of celebrities commented in support of the “Insecure” star after she addressed the issue on social media.
Wellness guru Melanie Fiona wrote:
“Girl… shake the table and burn the house down. That’s whack and tasteless on a whole other level. Keep doing you!”
While Actress Yvette Nicole Brown commented:
“Everyone who contributed to the success of the show should be celebrated. All of y’all gave your all.”
Basketball Wives alum Tami Roman wrote that was move was done “in very poor taste.”
“Maybe they didn’t have a say when the package was being created BUT once they saw it, it would’ve been respectable for them to speak up. I do know they typically voice their opinions & maybe they did in this instance & it fell on deaf ears. In any event, you were a valuable contribution at a time when the show was struggling & that should’ve been acknowledged PERIOD,” she added.
Additionally, Seales’s dedicated fanbase called out the show on their official Instagram page for excluding the actress from the final episode.
“What happened to Amanda she was a co-host on the show as well, you didn’t even acknowledge her,” wrote one user, while another person commented:
“REAL…. shady how you’re showing everyone but Amanda …not REAL at all.. what’s the problem.”
As of now, none of the ladies from the show have commented publically about the glaring omission.
RELATED CONTENT: The Internet Is Not Here For Amanda Seales Shade On The Upcoming Biopic ‘King Richard’