Tension might be brewing between Amanda Seales and her former co-hosts at The Real.

On June 4, the comedian took to Instagram to call out the famous daytime talk show after she was allegedly left out of the farewell episode.

“So Apparently ‘The Real’ in their finale episode did promo. I am not featured in this thumbnail, and I am not featured in the farewell episode, apparently,” the “Small Doses” author said of her noticeable omission.

“I’ll have some things to say about that… Whew, child… I must really be out here shaking the table.”

In the caption, the star called the snub “rude.”

Seales joined The Real as a permanent co-host following Tamar Braxton’s exit in 2020, but her stint on the syndicated talk series only lasted six months.

On June 3, the ladies of The Real came together for the final episode of the show after eight long seasons on the air. During the farewell special, Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, and Garcelle Beauvais celebrated the bitter-sweet moment by taking a look back at some of the show’s most memorable moments since its debut in 2013.

Oddly, the montage featured all of the show’s current and past co-hosts including Tamar Braxton and Tamera Mowry-Housley, but Seales never appeared.

