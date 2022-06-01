MadameNoire Featured Video

Congratulations are in order for Anita Baker.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, the iconic soul singer shared that she was able to acquire her masters back from her record label, all thanks to a little help from Chance The Rapper.

Baker made the announcement while performing at her sold out limited residency at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas on May 29. A social media video from the show captured the “Sweet Love” hitmaker giving a special shout out to the Chicago native for the big deed.

“Would you all say hello to a friend of mine by way of the music industry and by way of helping me to get a hold and ownership of my master recordings, Mister Chance The Rapper is right there,” the 64-year-old gushed while pointing at Chance, who stood and applauded as the crowd cheered.

Prior to the acquisition, the legendary R&B singer warned her fans to avoid streaming her songs on music platforms due to her masters dispute with Elektra Records. In March 2021, the singer explained that by law, the label was supposed to return her 30-year-old masters.

“Unfortunately, they are gonna make it Fight 4 it,” she told her fanbase on Twitter at the time, according to Billboard. “I’m prepared 2 do that. Please Don’t advertise/buy them,” she added.

Thankfully, in September 2021, the R&B star took to social media again with good news, noting how she finally reached a deal to regain the original recordings of some of her most precious hits.

“All My Children Are Coming Home. Catalog. Impossible Things Happen… Every. Single. Day. Gratefully,” Baker’s tweet read, which featured an image of her first five albums, 1983’s “The Songstress,” 1986’s “Rapture,” 1988’s “Giving You The Best That I Got,” 1990’s “Compositions,” and 1994’s “Rhythm of Love.”

After the performance, Chance expressed his gratitude toward Baker for the kind accolade.

“I saw one of THE greatest performances of my LIFETIME last night! Thank you so much @IAMANITABAKER for being an inspiration and an icon to so many of US.”

Baker replied back to the rapper:

“Had no idea you would be in our Midst. Such a nice Surprise. Brought Tears, to my eyes. Hope Ms. Essence enjoyed her Birthday ABXO.”

