Laverne Cox brought in her 50th birthday as a Barbie girl in a Barbie World. Cox, who will be 50 on May 29, hosted a Barbie-themed birthday bash on May 26 where she arrived twinning with her newly-released Barbie doll. The Inventing Anna star walked the pink carpet at New York City’s Magic Hour at the Moxy in Times Square in an oxblood corset and matching tulle skirt. Underneath she was snatched in a shimmery silver body suit.

Laverne Cox is now proud to be turning 50, but aging isn’t something she always embraced. During a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said that after her 21-year-old boyfriend broke up with her when she was 28 because she was too old, she became self-conscious. After that, she told people she was 22 for two years. She then got weary of lying about her age and then began referring to herself as “over 21.” When iMDb figured out her age, she said “it started appearing places and it was freaking me out. I was having such anxiety.” Cox then began seeing a therapist to address these feelings.

“I started unpacking these stories about being older,” the Orange is the New Black star said. “The stories were that I wasn’t hireable, I wasn’t datable, I wasn’t effable over a certain age – apparently the age was like 27 [or] 28 — and then I worked through all that.”

Once she started revealing her real age, she was shocked when no one cared.

“It was a reminder that, in our heads, we might have shame about something and it’s, like, terrible and awful … and no one really cares. It’s all in our heads,” she added.

Her Barbie bash also gave her new doll the spotlight. Cox’s doll is the first doll inspired by a trans star.

“I can’t believe it. I love her outfit,” Cox told People. “What excites me most about her being out in the world is that trans young people can see her and maybe get to purchase her and play with her, and know that there’s a Barbie made by Mattel, for the first time, in the likeness of a trans person.”

Take a look at more photos from her birthday bash below.