Whether or not breakfast is the most important meal of the day is still up for debate, but medical professionals at John Hopkins Medicine confirm that having that early meal does have its benefits. Eating breakfast can improve heart health and digestion as well as bone strength. Research even shows that those who skip breakfast tend to have higher cholesterol levels. High cholesterol is a contributing risk factor for heart disease – one of the top causes of mortality in the Black community. So finding breakfast recipes you love isn’t just yummy — it’s good for you.

Even though finding the will to eat breakfast first thing in the morning isn’t always easy, Americans do love their breakfast food. In fact, they’ll eat it all day long. A poll conducted by Harris Poll and commissioned by General Mills found that 79 percent of Americans eat breakfast foods outside of regular breakfast hours. A really good breakfast dish is something that cannot be ignored, and finding one that gets your mouth watering could help you get out of bed. Here are breakfast dishes from Black chefs that just might make you eat endless breakfast food whether you’re a morning person or not.

Plantain Pancakes

From Tisha

If you’re tired of regular store-bought pancake mixes, this recipe will renew your love for a stack of flapjacks. This recipe involves mashing up fried plantains into your pancake mix for a sweet and unique tasting endless breakfast food that’s rich with fiber ad vitamins. The ingredients list has spices like nutmeg and cinnamon for a little kick. Serve these with fried plantains and maple syrup. Find the full recipe here.

The Perfect Bowl Of Oatmeal

From Breanna Danielle

It’s hard to make oatmeal seem exciting, but Danielle somehow did it. She gets creative with this classic breakfast item by adding dates, vanilla, cinnamon and coconut palm sugar. She tops it all off with blueberries for a burst of color, hemp seeds for a little crunch and protein and finally maple syrup for sweetness.

Honey Plum Ricotta Toast

From Marisa Moore

If you’re bored of plain old toast and jam then it’s time to give this dish a try. This simple recipe whips up fast. Just put a couple of slices of your favorite bread (white or whole grain work great) in the toaster. Smother the ready pieces of toast with ricotta cheese. Layer this with thin slices of plums and top it all off with honey. The cool and creamy ricotta complements the tart plums and sweet honey perfectly. It’s an endless breakfast for real.

New Orleans Beignets

From Jocelyn Delk Adams

Walk down any popular dining district in NOLA and you’re sure to smell the sweet, comforting scent of Beignets wafting down the street. These traditional New Orleans donut-style treats are what you should be dipping into your cup of coffee, and Adams teaches you how to make them at home in this easy recipe. They’re crispy on the outside, doughy on the inside and topped off with perfect powdered sugar. While these fit the bill for endless breakfast recipes, they can also be enjoyed as an afternoon snack or dessert.

Rainbow Fruit Salad With Maple Lime Dressing

From Jessica Hylton Leckie

Looking for a way to eat more fruit? This recipe from Leckie will make you want to taste the rainbow. Her maple lime dressing is easy to make and brings out all of the flavors of the fruit without overpowering them. It’s a great side dish to have with pancakes or waffles, but if you make a giant batch, you can snack on it throughout the day, too. Can you say endless breakfast?

Buttermilk Waffles

From Quin

Is there anything better than buttermilk waffles with fresh fruit and powdered sugar (or maybe a little ice cream!)? We doubt it. This is one of those classic endless breakfast recipes everyone needs to know. Quin shows you how to make flawless buttermilk waffles in this recipe that will be buttery and crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside and fill your kitchen with an intoxicating aroma. Get the full recipe here.

