MadameNoire Featured Video

Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction may be overturned, but the famous comedian isn’t out of the clear yet. The star is set to go to trial on Monday to face off one of his last accusers, Judy Huth.

Recently, Superior Court Judge Craig Karlan granted Huth permission to move forward with the civil suit she filed in 2014 against the “I Spy” alum. Huth alleges in court documents that Cosby groped her as a teenager while the two were visiting the Playboy Mansion in 1974. The victim claims that she was 15-years-old during the time of the incident.

Cosby’s lawyer tried to have the case dismissed

Following Cosby’s sex crime arrest in 2015, Huth and a few other civil cases were put on hold, but now jury selection for her trial will begin on Monday. Initially, the 84-year-old comedian’s attorney Jennifer Bonjean pled with Judge Karlan to delay or dismiss the trial after Huth allegedly changed details about when the sexual assault occurred. According to Spectrum News 1, in court documents filed in California on May 13, the victim claimed that the incident took place a year later when she was 16.

“The plaintiff has a whole new story now: she claims that the incident happened in February and/or March 1975- shortly before her 17th birthday,” Bonjean stated in her motion.

Huth’s case is one of the last civil suits that Cosby has left to battle. Another lawsuit filed by Lili Bernard is currently underway in federal court in New Jersey. Bernard, who acted on The Cosby Show, filed the suit alleging that Cosby drugged and raped her in Atlantic City in 1990.

Will Bill Cosby testify?

According to TIME magazine, Cosby will not be required to testify during the trial and will not be expected to attend in person throughout the duration of the case. The stand-up comic already filed a videotape deposition around the same time the case was first filed. Due to a change in Huth’s story, Judge Karlan has requested for the 62-year-old and another witness related to the suit to provide further evidence. Out of more than 60 accusations slammed against Cosby, Huth’s case is the only suit that alleges child abuse. She is suing the celeb for sexual battery.