For the stars of Bravo’s new series Love Match Atlanta, matchmaking is really a game of love and war.

If you haven’t been tuning in, the show follows the personal, professional — and competitive — lives of Atlanta’s six most premier matchmakers.

As MADAMENOIRE previously shared with our readers, each of the contemporary cupids caters to a certain niche in ATL’s dating scene.

Joseph Dixon helps affluent Black singles choose from a curated selection of highly suitable matches nationwide via his company RealBlackLove.

Color Blind International, Ming Clark’s company, is a “multicultural matchmaking agency” focused on those interested in interracial dating.

As the CEO of Middle-Class Matchmaker, Shae Primus uses her background as a trained psychologist to connect middle-class professionals aged 35-55 that are seeking long-lasting relationships.

Not to be underestimated, co-founders of “The Matchmaking Duo” Kelli Fisher and Tana Gilmore successfully help “boss” women across the country sharpen their dating skills and land ideal romantic matches.

In Episode 4, titled Unappetizing Clients, the drama between the cast and their love-seeking clients continues.

A synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

Ming is shocked by her client Scott’s disappearing act on his date. The Matchmaking Duo’s most challenging client, Gee, takes them to task after a not so appetizing first date. Joseph contemplates his future with Paris, but a frustrated Paris isn’t planning on waiting forever. Ming decides to throw a party for her birthday, but when Shae realizes she is not invited, the love quickly goes out the door.

In a teaser exclusively shared with MADAMENOIRE, the Matchmaking Duo turns the tables on Primus and discusses giving the latter the client experience with an “image consultant.”

See the exclusive clip below and catch the upcoming episode of Love Match Atlanta on Bravo this Sunday, May 29 at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

