Bravo’s newest series Love Match Atlanta will unpack the drama-filled world behind the top five matchmakers running the ATL dating scene.

The show will follow the personal and professional lives of Ming Clark, Joseph Dixon, Shae Primus and matchmaking duo Kelli Fisher and Tana Gilmore as they compete for Atlanta’s single clientele and help the romantic hopefuls find love.

While the interests and desires of the singles often overlap, each matchmaker interestingly corners a field of the ATL dating market.

Although based in Atlanta, Dixon founded RealBlackLove in 2013 to help affluent Black singles choose from curated picks of highly eligible matches on a now nationwide scale.

Ming Clark’s company, Color Blind International, describes itself as a “multicultural matchmaking agency” focused on those interested in and open to interracial dating.

As the CEO of Middle-Class Matchmaker, Shae Primus uses her background as a trained psychologist to connect middle-class professionals aged 35-55 to find partners that are mentally and emotionally ready to embark on a long lasting relationship.

Additionally, co-founders of the Matchmaking Duo Kelli Fisher and Tana Gilmore have over 12 years of experience successfully helping “boss” women across the country sharpen their dating skills and land ideal romantic matches.

While speaking about the cast in Love Match Atlanta‘s short trailer, Shae said, “We’re all frenemies. We’re friends sometimes and not sometimes.”

From demanding respect for the work they’ve put into the matchmaking game to accusing each other of being “low budget” and allegedly running an escort service, the shade in the group is real.

Snippets of the drama ensue in the minute-long trailer, but Ming ended the clip by saying, “Remember, it’s all about love.”





Love Match Atlanta is set to premiere on Bravo on May 8th at 10 p.m. ET.

Will you be watching?

