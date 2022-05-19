MadameNoire Featured Video

After the death of her husband Mike Mora, Kelis had been completely silent while grieving. She recently made her first public appearance since the terrible loss at the Lover & Friends Festival in Las Vegas, which took place on May 14 and May 15. The singer/chef posted a few clips of her enjoying her time hitting the stage again.

Since returning to social media on April 13, she has been more visible and focusing on her wellness. Her posts show her engaging in self-care by showing off her skin care routine, her vacation to Mexico, cooking and the fruits and vegetables from her garden. Surprisingly, the “Milkshake” singer did respond to a fan who asked her how she was doing in the comments section of one of her posts.

Kelis’ Husband Mike Mora Has Transitioned Following Battle With Stage 4 Stomach Cancer “Hey Kelis … is it okay to ask you you how you are doing?,” the follower asked. “You just loss your partner , your childrens father we love you and although I know you are strong you have a whole community that loves you and will stop the world to love on you and then we will get right back to business- we love you @ Kelis.”

She responded, “I’m doing ok babe , thank you for asking . Yah is in control.”

The Harlem native even returned to music and released a track called “Feed Them” as a part of a campaign with Daily Harvest that focuses on mindful eating and including more plant-based foods in your diet. She shot the video on her home farm in Temecula, California.

The song served as a single for the EP Eat the Solution, a four-song project with the theme of sustainable eating featuring Kelis and three other singers/songwriters, Kyla Imani, Shuba and DAMOYEE.

“With music as our vehicle, each artist shares their perspective on the role food plays in solving the climate and health crises,” read the statement about the project.