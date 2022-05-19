After the death of her husband Mike Mora, Kelis had been completely silent while grieving. She recently made her first public appearance since the terrible loss at the Lover & Friends Festival in Las Vegas, which took place on May 14 and May 15. The singer/chef posted a few clips of her enjoying her time hitting the stage again.
Since returning to social media on April 13, she has been more visible and focusing on her wellness. Her posts show her engaging in self-care by showing off her skin care routine, her vacation to Mexico, cooking and the fruits and vegetables from her garden. Surprisingly, the “Milkshake” singer did respond to a fan who asked her how she was doing in the comments section of one of her posts.
The song served as a single for the EP Eat the Solution, a four-song project with the theme of sustainable eating featuring Kelis and three other singers/songwriters, Kyla Imani, Shuba and DAMOYEE.
Take a listen below.