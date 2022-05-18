Basketball Wives LA is back in full effect for their tenth season with all familiar faces. This season they brought back some of the fan favorites and big personalities from previous seasons. This season includes DJ Duffey, Brandi Maxiell, Angel Brinks, Jennifer Williams, Nia Dorsey, Jackie Christie, Noria Dorsey, Brittish Williams, Malaysia Pargo and Executive Producer Shaunie O’Neal.

The tenth season is all about balance, O’Neal and Christie shared at VH1’s Basketball Wives premiere dinner at NeueHouse Hollywood on Sunset Blvd., in Los Angeles. The new season brings back all the OGs, though, some may be absent , and will show a more mature side of the ladies while maintaining the drama that is par for the course when it comes to reality TV.

“The legendary part for me is being able to give so many women of color a platform to build on, whether it’s businesses or to get back in Hollywood.” O’Neal said. “Whatever their goals, dreams, and aspirations where it gave them that platform”

The former basketball wife and executive producer also shared how the franchise became a family over the past 10 years, watching each other kids grow, getting married and going through divorce. They might fuss and fight at times, but at the end of the day, a sisterhood has been formed.

“The only reason I ever was on camera was because VH1 made me, I did not pitch that idea with me in the cast originally,” O’Neal joked.

”It was supposed to be just for the first season to launch it, but as you know most of us were real friends in real life. So, it only made sense and we clicked, and it became fun.”

O’Neal never thought Basketball Wives would get this far, and she got on the wave because the Kardashians did it. She figured people had to care about other people lives as well. —And O’Neal was right. BBWLA is still around 10 years later.

“It’s relatable. It’s somebody that each person can relate to even if you know somebody in your life that acts just like that person”

Producers revealed that they are currently working on O’Neal’ s spin off which is a wedding special that will be premiering this year.

“If you like good TV, then you probably won’t like it, because it will be making you feel good TV and no table flipping,” O’ Neal said.

Rumored has it that a new season of BBWLA is currently being filmed in Orlando with a whole new cast. When asked this tea, O’ Neal shared that it’s not entirely true, but they are testing it out to see how it goes. She also shared that she is currently living in Texas, and has left the reins in Christie’s hands, as for working with the cast this season.

The tenth season of Basketball Wives LA premiered on May 16. You can catch new episodes every Monday on VH1.