MadameNoire Featured Video

Congratulations are in order for Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts. The P Valley stars are reportedly expecting their first child together, according to The Jasmine Brand.

This will be Watts’s first child while the new bundle of joy will make Lepley a father of three. The actor has two children from a previous relationship.

Things are moving fast for the celebrity couple too.

Related Stories New Couple Tyler Lepley And Miracle Watts Stunt At ‘Harlem’ Premiere

Earlier this week, the two lovebirds brought a new home together and before that, Lepley and Watts shared a photo of a matching tattoo they both inked on their rib cages. It’s safe to say these two are head over heels for one another.

The stars went public with their romance back in October 2021 when they shared a photo of themselves on Instagram, sending fans into a heart-eyed tailspin.

While speaking with Hip Hollywood in December of that year, Lepley, 35, revealed that he was initially attracted to the 29-year-old model because their romance felt “like a weight off” his shoulders.

“We had vibed for a while before we made it official and I think what made it kind of take that next step is we sat down and really talked about what’s going to work for us and what doesn’t work for us,” the Harlem star continued.

“It was by no means a contract or anything like that but we came to each other with ourselves [and] our feelings on a plate and said listen this is what we’re going to do. We’re either going to build together like this or we don’t have to do this and we can just keep it cool,” he shared before adding: “I know what I got. I don’t have to lose her to know what I got so it also helps me just respect and cherish what it is that I do get.”

Miracle was previously caught canoodling with Diddy prior to her relationship with Lepley, but neither party actually confirmed whether they were dating. The two raised eyebrows after they were spotted on vacation alongside DJ Khaled and his family, but that ship has since sailed now that she’s building a family with her new man. In September 2021, Lepley called it quits with his longtime girlfriend and agent April King. The former couple was even engaged shortly before they broke up in July of that year. It’s unclear as to what caused the split, according to Love B. Scott.

Congratulations to Tyler and Miracle!

RELATED CONTENT: New Couple Tyler Lepley And Miracle Watts Stunt At ‘Harlem’ Premiere