Tika Sumpter and Nicholas James said “I do” over the weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The bride posted a snapshot of herself and the groom on Instagram, and as expected, received a host of celebratory and heartwarming messages about the couple’s union.

Stars including Tracee Ellis Ross, Vivica A. Fox, Allyson Felix, John Legend, Elaine Welteroth, Egypt Sherrod and many more all sent Sumpter their well wishes in the actress’ comments.

Sumpter, 41, and James, 38, met as co-stars on the set of the OWN’s series The Haves and the Have Nots.

The couple’s engagement was confirmed during a guest appearance Sumpter had on The Real in January 2017.

In October 2018, the lovebirds officially went public when they rocked the red carpet together during the NYC film premiere of Nobody’s Fool.

“We’re excited to be together and continue the journey,” Sumpter told Brides about her wedding day. “We both walked down the aisle with clear eyes, knowing that the wedding wasn’t just for the party. It was really for us.”

Sumpter explained that she and James chose Mexico because of its close proximity to their home state — California.

The couple decided on Cabo because they felt the popular vacay spot “has that beautiful island vibe,” one Sumpter said was reminiscent of an early trip she and James’ took together in Anguilla.

The wedding festivities went down at Chileno Bay Resorts & Residences of the Auberge Resorts Collection, and the actress described the ceremony and reception as a “modern boho-chic” vibe.

The bride wore a strapless wedding gown by Galia Lahav as she walked down the aisle, and her groom wore a custom light blue suit by bespoke menswear designer Franc Milton.

Sumpter said her favorite part of the wedding planning leading up to the couple’s big day was being reminded of the family and friends who’d be in attendance.

“Each [name] made me smile, so it made me even more excited to plan something beautiful. I wanted everybody to have a great time. I really had my friends, my family, my future husband in mind— it wasn’t just for me,” said Sumpter, who shares a 5-year-old daughter named Ella-Loren with James.

“It was a real celebration of all the people who have held us up on this journey to make it what it is. They’re really part of that thread,” the bride continued. “It was almost like a gift for them to really love where they are, love being together, and just overall having a really great time.”

We wish Sumpter and James the best as they embark on this latest chapter of their love-filled journey.

Congrats to the happy couple!

