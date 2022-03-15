MadameNoire Featured Video

Mary J. Blige is giving us a crash course on how to begin to love ourselves from the inside out. Good Morning Gorgeous is more than just the title of her latest album. It’s the way she greets herself each day and it symbolizes the self-love journey she’s been on for the past few years. In a recent YouTube video, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul shared how saying affirmations in the morning helped her heal day by day.

“Healing sometimes we think is about covering up,” she said. “Hair, makeup, jewelry…but true healing starts from within. And when you get to a point where you can wake up in the morning with hair standing on top of your hair, crust in your eyes, slob on your face and walk to that mirror and say ‘good morning gorgeous’, ‘good morning beautiful…I need you’. That’s true healing.”

On her “Good Morning Gorgeous” track, she reflects about the times her self-esteem was at its lowest.

All the times that I hated myself (self) All the times that I wanted to be someone else (else) All the times that I should’ve been gentle with me All the times that I should’ve been careful with me Why did I hate myself? (Why did I hate?) So intensely Lord, help me I wake up every morning and tell myself Good morning, gorgeous

The Power star didn’t start to feel beautiful until 2016, while she was filming Mudbound.

“I didn’t feel beautiful—like for real for real, not just ‘Hey, I’m pretty’ but actually believing it—until about 2016,” she said during an interview with Elle. “During Mudbound and when I was married, I was feeling so low. I had to pay myself the highest compliments, even if I didn’t believe it, just so I could build myself up. I would do it in the morning, because that’s the time when your hair is not done and you don’t have on makeup. You’re just kind of dealing with yourself for real.”

Take a look at her speak about her main affirmation that changed her life below.