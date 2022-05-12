MadameNoire Featured Video

Olympian and world-renowned tennis champion Naomi Osaka is continuing to break barriers.

It was announced on May 11 that Osaka is starting her own sporting agency, EVOLVE, with agent Stuart Duguid.

The 24-year-old athlete decided not to renew her contract with global sports and talent management agency IMG late last year.

“I’ve spent my career doing things my way, even when people told me that it wasn’t what was expected or traditional,” Osaka penned in an email to Sportico. “Evolve is the natural next step in my journey as both an athlete and businesswoman, as well as a way to continue being myself and doing things my way.”

“I strongly believe in the power athletes have to use our platforms to drive meaningful business,” the four-time Glam-Slam champion additionally told the outlet.

Both Osaka and Duguid hold equity stakes in their new agency and currently have no outside investors.

On Osaka’s part, the move makes her the first female athlete to take complete control over her business endeavors and attempt to build an agency.

Duguid told Sportico, “The core of EVOLVE is building Naomi’s business from $50 million a year to $150 million a year.”

Osaka’s range as an athlete, ambassador, philanthropist, businesswoman and mental health advocate has had widespread global influence. Her partnerships, sponsorships and collaborations span work with major players, including the Calm app, Panasonic, Netflix, Barbie, Louis Vuitton, Frankies Bikinis and many more.

The athlete also has her own skincare line, KINLO, and holds equity in companies including Sweetgreen, Hyperice, Autograph and others.

Osaka’s dedication to non-conforming to an industry that doesn’t work for her while still being a powerhouse with that system is inspiring.

