The list of the highest paid female athletes has been shaken up quite a bit. There are some regulars but some new faces have also popped up, showing that women are raking in big bucks on and off the court and field thanks to partnerships and endorsements from big brands.

According to Forbes, Naomi Osaka came in at number one earning $57.3 million in one year. While earning $2 million on the field, thanks to sponsorships, endorsements, her skin care line Kinlò and releasing NFTs, the four-time Grand Slam winner has had a record year of earnings. She has endorsements with companies like Panasonic, Louis Vuitton, Nike, Workday,, Beats, Mastercard, Heur, Sweetgreen, Nike and Levi’s.

Serena Williams came in the second slot with a yearly salary of $45.9 million before taxes. A big chunk of Williams’ earnings, $45 million to be exact, is due to her partnerships with Nike, DirecTV and Gatorade. She also has investments in over 60 startups through her company Serena Ventures. Her sister Venus Williams came in the third slot with $11 million in pretax earnings. In 2021, Williams only played in only nine tournaments and won three, resulting in her ranking to drop significantly. They both served as executive producers on their family biopic King Richard, as well, which also made their pockets a little heavier. Unfortunately, both of them won’t be competing in this year’s Australian Open.

Simone Biles and Candace Parker also made the list, which makes this the first time a gymnast and basketball player ranked among the highest paid female athletes. Biles landed in the fourth slot with $10.1 million while Candace Parker came in at number 10 with $5.7 million.

Forbes noted that ten top earning female athletes earned $167 million before taxes in 2021, which shows a “23% increase over 2020 and a 16% jump from the prior record of $143.3 million set in 2013.”