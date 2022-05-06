MadameNoire Featured Video

A Klein, Texas mother is speaking out after her 9-year-old daughter was suspended from Krahn Elementary School last week after being given THC-infused candy by another student.

Angela Rose, the mother of the 3rd grader, received a call from the child’s school on April 28 about her daughter being sick and throwing up.

“I went to the nurse’s office, and I said, ‘What’s going on? What is causing her to throw up? Does she have a fever? Did she eat something?’ And she said, ‘No fever.’ They just said she threw up a lot in class,” Rose told Click2Houston.

“She immediately went to sleep [and] she stayed sleep for hours,” the mother recalled of the child’s state when they got home that day.

Although the 9-year-old returned to school the next day, Rose said she got a call from the school’s principal at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The administrator asked about her daughter’s symptoms before sharing shocking news.

“She said, ‘I was calling to let you know that [the child] had [eaten] some cannabis candy that had THC in it.’ I was like ‘What!'” Rose told the local news source.

After her call with the school’s principal on Friday, Rose called CPS and took her daughter to an Urgent Care facility– where the child tested positive for marijuana metabolite.

Her daughter received a one-day suspension from the school because the 3rd grader broke policy by eating food from another student.

“That’s what makes me so upset,” Rose expressed. “[My daughter] has to be reprimanded because she ate a piece of candy from a friend. No ma’am…No!”

In addition to Rose wanting the incident scrubbed from her child’s record, she shared that she plans to seek legal options.

Rose noted that her 9-year-old has a medical condition and that she wonders how her child would’ve faired if something went even worse after ingesting the cannabis candy.

“An investigation is underway regarding a student who appears to have intentionally ingested a substance brought to campus by another student,” Klein Independent School District said in a statement. “School administrators contacted all involved families to inform them of the incident, and student discipline in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct is pending.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Rochester Teacher Under Fire For Racist Lesson That Required Black Students To Pick Cotton”