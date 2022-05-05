MadameNoire Featured Video

A bar in the United Kingdom has come up with a way to prevent their clients from being drugged. A viral video on TikTok shows a bartender at PJ’s in Warrington, England putting a bottle stopper in a bottle of beer and then inserting a straw through it.

“Stay safe at PJs,” says the text over the video. “Ask your bartender for cup and bottle stoppers.”

Drink spiking is a major problem in the United Kingdom. Apparently, there’s been a spike in drugging women through needle injections, where women report being injected in their back or leg, as well as drink spiking. From September to December 2021, 670 cases of drink spiking were reported according to the National Police Chiefs Council. In a 2019 report by BBC, it was found that there were more than 2,600 cases of drink spiking in England and Wales since 2015.

In October 2021, a group of women in the UK hosted a “Girls Night In” to boycott bars and nightclubs after the alarming rise in drugging and drink spiking. The goal of the boycott was to encourage the nightclubs and government to have a more proactive response to the rise in date rape.

“People are really fed up,” one of the demonstrators, Milly Seaford, told The Guardian. “It’s got to the point where everyone knows someone who has been spiked, or they have been spiked themselves. We just want to enjoy a night out and we know there’s stuff that can be done to prevent this.”

In response to the rise in cases, extra police were dispatched during the weekends in hopes that that would help, ABC noted.

“If I didn’t think I could be shocked anymore, if I didn’t think the behavior could get any lower, this is a new depth,” Sue Fish, the former chief of Nottinghamshire Police, told The New York Times.

