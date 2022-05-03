MadameNoire Featured Video

WNBA star Brittney Griner hasn’t been forgotten as she continues to be detained in Russia.

Journalist Chris Haynes tweeted on May 1 that the seven-time All-Star and Olympic gold medalist basketball athlete will have her initials and the number 42, her jersey number, featured along all 12 WNBA courts during the 2022 season.

Griner, 31, plays center for the Pheonix Mercury. She was detained by customs officials at an airport in Russia on Feb. 17, for allegedly having hashish oil cartridges in her luggage.

A press release shared by Haynes disclosed the design in Griner’s honor the WNBA plans to display.

“As we begin the 2022 season, we are keeping Brittney at the forefront of what we do through the game of baseball and in the community,” noted WNBA Commissioner Cathy Englebert. “We continue to work on bringing Brittney home and are appreciative of the support the community has shown BG and her family during this extraordinarily challenging time.”

“In conjunction with the league, the other 11 teams, and those closest to BG, we will work to keep her top-of-mind as we tip the 2022 season,” added Mercury executive Vice President and General Manager Jim Pitman in a separate statement shared by ESPN. “While we await her return, our main concern remains for her safety and well-being.”

The WNBA will continue paying Griner her full salary despite her detainment. Additionally, the Mercury has been granted roster and salary cap relief during the player’s absence “so they can carry a replacement player,” ESPN further detailed.

Earlier today, May 2, the Biden Administration dubbed Griner’s situation as a “wrongful detainment,” meaning the United States will make a more aggressive effort to secure her release.

“Brittney has been detained for 75 days and our expectation is that the White House do whatever is necessary to bring her home,” said Griner’s agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas in a statement, the Associated Press reports.

The WNBA 2022 season begins on May 6.

In March, Griner’s detainment was extended till May 19.

