MadameNoire Featured Video

Just ahead of the hit Bravo series’ Season 14 premiere, the ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta were already caught up in some controversy.

New cast images and a trailer were released for RHOA on April 27 that differed from the ones previously provided by Bravo.

The ladies of Atlanta wore metallic hues set in front of a light grey background in the network designated assets. In the new press materials, they sported white and silverish looks that pop against their signature “Georgia peach” orange background.

The ladies also posed in front of light grey-toned background in some of other their new promotional material as well.

“I think there’s some confusion that Bravo didn’t give the #RHOA ladies a photo. They did, see below. The ladies didn’t like it and wanted to do their own to have more for pr/marketing. They filmed their own promo as well. The ladies paid for their own, but that was their choice,” wrote journalist Anthony Dominic on Twitter on April 28.

In Dominic’s replies, some users said:

“Why does #RHOBH get better promo though?” “No budget versus all the budget,” and “The HW photo the ladies did is sooooooo much better. Bravo should reimburse them and then some. Their photo will increase viewership TREMENDOUSLY!!! #RHOA.”

Another user penned: “There’s no confusion. Bravo has an inappropriate level of taste when it comes to Atlanta and Potomac. Their photo would have been fine for NJ or OC. Atlanta deserves the same effort given to BH and NY, even though they never earn it.”

Interestingly, one Twitter user even referenced the news that broke in late April that RHOA alum NeNe Leakes is suing Andy Cohen, NBCUniversal, Bravo, production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original and several executives over workplace discrimination.

“Sooooooo did NeNe lie?” the online user questioned.

In another tweet Dominic shared, the journalist emphasized the Season 14 RHOA cast self-funded their own promotional shoot because they wanted to take their PR “into their own hands.”

RHOA made its Season 14 debut on Bravo — a celebratory evening for the show’s fans. If you haven’t seen it yet, watch the new episode below.