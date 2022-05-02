MadameNoire Featured Video

Nadia Lopez, the former principal and founder of Mott Hall Bridges Academy in Brownsville, was met with hostility when she returned to her beloved school for a visit on April 13. Faculty members asked the passionate educator to leave the school, citing that her presence created “tension” among staff.

Now, Lopez is under investigation by the Department of Education for making “unauthorized” visits on campus. The agency has also accused her of taking photos of students without permission and posting them on social media.

“I literally was told that I shouldn’t come back,” Lopez told the New York Post of her emotional experience. “I can’t even express how hurtful this is.”

Tension with the DOE reportedly sparked after Lopez was filmed near Mott Hall Bridges for a documentary on empowering Black girls. Laquana Lane, an alumnus from the school who survived a tough battle with cancer at 16, was also featured in the piece. The two briefly came inside the building to chat with staff and even stopped to speak with the acting principal Laura Onwuka about Laquana’s recent trip to Ghana, which Lopez helped to arrange through a non-profit operated by a close mentee, but as they were leaving, Laquana, now 21, said Lopez was asked not to return.

“I was shocked. I felt bad for Ms. Lopez, knowing she wasn’t allowed to come back to the school she built. It was pretty sad,” Laquana added.

Prior to the uncomfortable exchange, Lopez visited the school in March to have chat with Ms. Onwuka about Mott Hall Bridge’s core principles, history and best practices. She also handed out mini-care packages among staff and students, as insiders revealed that staff morale appeared to be low following her exit.

Additionally, Lopez, who now hosts a podcast and works as a motivational speaker, sent out a faculty-wide e-mail addressing the issue.

“It’s very clear that the current climate and culture does not represent the expectations I set for our scholars or the staff of our beloved school” the email reportedly read.

”Those currently appointed to the role of [Mott Hall Bridges] leadership by the DOE, have no idea what it means to be a part of something that was created to defy mediocrity and the status quo.”

Lopez left the school in 2021, after battling an autoimmune kidney disease “which doctors attributed to work-related stress.” Lopez was often forced to work 12 to 14-hour days when she was running the school. Prior to her exit, the “Black Girls Rock” award recipient went viral on Humans of New York, after her student spoke with the popular site about how she’s made an impact on his life in and beyond the classroom. As a result, good samaritans donated nearly $1.4 million to the students at Mott Hall Bridges to visit Harvard and other prestigious schools across the country.

In 2016, Lopez published her book, The Bridge to Brilliance: How One Principal in a Tough Community Is Inspiring the World, which details her journey to open Mott Hall in one of America’s poorest communities during a record heatwave and crime spree across Brooklyn.

