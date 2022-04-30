MadameNoire Featured Video

Joe Budden gave his two cents about how he feels about the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez drama. On The Joe Budden Podcast, he spoke about how he felt it was unfair that the “Plan B” rapper is able to speak about the shooting allegations against Tory Lanez while Lanez has to remain silent.

“He cannot speak again. So, you’re going to sit down with Gayle King… while he can’t speak,” he said. “I don’t necessarily love it.”

He also criticized her for speaking with Gayle King for CBS instead of a hip-hop outlet.

“Go to Hip-Hop,” Budden said. “There are too many hip-hop f****** outlets. Go to somebody who understands all of this s***, is keeping up with all this s***, and can provide some type of pushback if you’re trying to come off organic.”

Gayle King is a fellow Black woman who understands Meg’s plight more than anything. King may work at CBS Mornings but it doesn’t mean she isn’t well informed about the case.

He also said that the Texas Southern University grad being able to speak freely about the case is an example of “victim bullying,” referring to Tory Lanez. As an example, he used Evelyn Lozada and her ex-husband Chad Ochocinco’s 2012 domestic violence incident.

“For years, any time his name came up, she popped up. It had nothing to do with her,” he said. “She popped up and said, ‘He did this.’ It didn’t matter the rehabilitation he’d done and didn’t matter the changes that he made, the apologies, both public and private. Every time I do something positive, you’re gonna pop up with this victim story. And you are the victim, so I don’t take that away. But that’s bullying.”

Since Budden brought Lozada into the conversation, she gladly chimed in and told him to keep her name out of his mouth.

“You should of used yourself as an example and kept us the f*** out of it!! FOH!,” she wrote in the comments of a post on The Shade Room.

Budden replied to her and said, “We were discussing reactive abuse, not ‘seemingly’ comparing situations… prayers to everyone involved.”

She commented further and shared a quote on her Instagram story that read, “My life matters, so I spoke up. Domestic violence survivor” along with the caption “I’m gonna keep screaming to the heavens no matter what another abuser has to say about my past abusive relationship.”

Budden continued to feel her wrath when she posted photos from her 2012 assault where Ochocinco headbutted her and mentioned his ex-girlfriend, Tahiry Jose, who has accused Budden of physical abuse.

“Let’s not forget @JoeBudden, should @TheRealTahiry post hers?” she wrote.

She went on to call him a “disgusting human” and questioned how he still has a platform.

Jose then chimed in and shared her disbelief over Budden’s audacity.

“THE BIGGEST F****** NERVES ON EARTH!!! This is so wrong, so unfair but yet he still continues having a mic!,” she wrote in the comments as well.

She also addressed Lozada on her Instagram story as well.

“I am so sorry. Nobody should ever have to go [through] this,” she wrote over a repost of Lozada’s photos. “I’m shaking!!! he fractured my rib and punched me in my face. I don’t have pictures but I’m sure his other ex’s do.”

After being dragged by Lozada and Jose, Budden has been keeping quiet.