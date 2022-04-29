MadameNoire Featured Video

Kelly Rowland is pushing her pen but not to write another hit song. The Houston native has released a children’s book, Always with You, Always with Me, and its geared towards working mothers.

“Because it can sometimes be hard to be separated during the day, Mom collects some simple words that she and her child can repeat whenever they are missing each other or feeling overwhelmed,” the book’s description reads.

While on the TODAY show, Rowland said she always wanted to write a children’s book but “just didn’t know when the opportunity would present itself.” The prefect opportunity came after she was approached by her friend Jessica McKay.

“She was just asking me for some advice on what to do next with her books. And I was like, ‘Well, we could partner up and do something together,’” she said. “I love the opportunity to get a chance to work with another woman and be able to help or point in a direction wherever I can.”

Even though it’s a children’s book, Rowland wanted mothers to feel connected to the story as well.

“We just wanted it to be authentic and especially just really relatable for a child, but for the working mom as well.”

The premise of the book is something Rowland lives everyday. When she is traveling she often yearns to be with her two sons, seven-year-old Titan and one-year-old Noah.

“I’ve been away from Titan and Noah for two weeks, and I miss them with every fiber of my being,” she said. “Last week in Africa, this week here in Atlanta filming.”

Being away from her family so much causes mom guilt for her but Rowland makes sure her children understand that she and their father, Tim Weatherspoon, are career-driven for a reason.

“I want him to always understand that I’m working, but I’m working to provide for him and his brother,” she said about Titan. “His father is working to provide for him and his brother. And we’ll work hard, and I want him to see that work ethic because I want him to take it into his generation.”

