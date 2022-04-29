MadameNoire Featured Video

Terry Crews is still apologizing over his tweets about the Black Lives Matter movement. In case you don’t recall, back in June 2020 Crews tweeted:

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together. If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.

During an appearance on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, he admitted that his comments were insensitive.

“I’m gonna let you know, I really do want to apologize to anybody who was offended by these tweets, and was hurt deeply,” Crews said. “Because as an example, as an African American man, a Black man here in this country, I did not want to give the perception that we’re supposed to gloss this over and forgive the death of George Floyd, the murder of George Floyd. And I want to apologize to everyone right now who was ever offended, because it hurt.”

The Sorry To Bother You star now realizes how tone deaf his comments were as well it being bad timing with George Floyd being killed the month before.

“The need is for us as a people to actually come together and really, really be what we need to be to this country, because it’s our country. This is our country,” Crews said. “We died and fought, and I’m not giving it away. This is our inheritance.”

He added that his tweets had to do with needing validation from other.

” It goes back to my need for approval,” he continued. “It went back to that, and again, it was a mistake. It was a mistake to tweet that out at that time.”

Watch his interview with Noah below where he also speaks about his new book, Tough: My Journey to True Power and confronting his father who was physically abusive towards his mother.