Financial literacy is a crucial tool that often goes unsharpened and under-discussed.

To make financial knowledge and know-how more accessible, the popular savings and investing app Acorns has partnered with iconic radio host and entrepreneur Angela Yee for a new financial education web series called The Come Up with Angela Yee.

In its six episodes, Yee normalizes having realistic and grounded conversations about finances by interviewing some of pop culture’s big names about their financial journeys.

In Episode 1 of The Come Up with Angela Yee, the host chats with Remy Ma about which projects the rapper did for free (and why), the trajectory of Remy’s career, and how the mother of two’s early experiences with money shaped her approach to saving, spending and investing over time.

Along with Remy Ma — who gives more than her two cents in the show’s debut — other guests who chatted with Yee in Season 1 include Acorns’ Ceo Noah Kerner, Nick Cannon and Roc Nation’s Lenny S.

“What I like about Acorns is that we both share a commitment to bridging the wealth gap. That means making wealth building tools and education more accessible to the Black community so people feel confident to take the first step,” Yee told MADAMENOIRE exclusively.

“The show we created aims to do this by opening up the money conversation and sharing personal stories in a way that people can relate to.”

The radio host added in a press release that “talking candidly about money is critical for our communities to grow their financial well-being.”

“We all have unique stories with money, investing and saving — and by normalizing these conversations we have the ability to inspire people to start small, no matter where they are,” Yee expressed.

