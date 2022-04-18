MadameNoire Featured Video

Kandi Burruss is still trying her best to fly above all the haters and drama.

The singer-songwriter and Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently shed light on her ongoing and often passive-aggressive beef with RHOA alum NeNe Leakes.

The most recent drama between the two stems from fans thinking NeNe may have thrown shade on Twitter about Kandi’s new RHOA spinoff, Kandi & The Gang.

On March 8, online users noticed NeNe “responded to a shady quote tweet about the Kandi & the Gang’s debut ratings,” Shadow And Act reports.

The tweet in question, now deleted, referenced the lower than anticipated debut ratings of Kandi’s latest spinoff.

That day, NeNe additionally replied, “Thank you” to a Twitter user who said they were boycotting Kandi & The Gang.

Kandi commented on the tension between her and her former costar during a recent interview with PopCulture.com when asked about NeNe’s alleged shady Twitter activity.

“Oh my God, what are the ratings on her show?” Kandi quipped. “I don’t want this to be a big shade-throwing contest between she and I because just like she can throw shade at me, I can throw shade at her.”

“But my whole thing is, I do not understand why she does that. Back when she did have a show, me and her wouldn’t be on the same page and I still would be posting, telling people to watch her show. Just because that’s just how I am,” the singer-songwriter said.

Especially since other Bravo celebrities including Lisa Vanderpump, Porsha Williams and Kim Zolciak-Biermann have had successful spinoffs, Kandi said she’s sure not why she’s the one that gets flack and is accused of stopping any of NeNe’s possibilities at the network.

“We pitch our shows. A lot of them don’t pitch shows. A lot of them think, ‘I’m so great that Bravo should just throw a show in my lap,'” she said of her and her husband Todd Tucker’s approach to securing spinoffs versus other Bravo stars.

“That is not what I do, “she continued. “Me and my husband, we come up with these ideas and we pitch them. Sometimes the network is for it, sometimes they aren’t. Everything we do does not get picked up… People love to talk about how our first-week ratings [for Kandi & The Gang] weren’t as big as they needed to be. But the one thing that y’all also didn’t notice is our other show, Kandi’s Wedding, was over 2.4 million viewers.”

“My Xscape [show] Just Kicking It was averaging 1.7 million viewers on the regular and [Kandi’s Ski Trip was getting] 1.4 million viewers on the regular. You can’t really count The Kandi Factory or Kandi Coated Nights cause those weren’t reality shows — those were [a competition show and a talk show]. But my reality tv shows were the highest rated spinoffs of any of the other people who had them.”

As far as her stats, Kandi’s had the most Bravo spinoffs, the widest variety of spinoffs on the network and “the most success in ratings and viewership” for her spinoffs, according to Cheat Sheet.

One thing Kandi will do is “speak on it,” so we’re not surprised she addressed NeNe’s alleged shade.

Her most recent comments follow up on another interview the singer-songwriter did last month in which she went into more detail about her and NeNe’s longstanding beef.

