Cuba Gooding Jr.’s 2018 sexual misconduct case has finally come to a close.

The “Jerry Maguire” star pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of forcibly touching a woman at the LAVO New York restaurant and nightclub in 2018. During the trial, Gooding confessed to kissing the victim, who was a waitress at the establishment, nonconsensually on the lips.

Under the terms of the plea deal, the 54-year-old actor must undergo alcohol and behavior counseling for six months and abide by the law. If he successfully stays out of trouble, he can then re-enter a new plea for a lesser charge of “harassment,” CNN noted. However, if Gooding finds himself with another legal problem in the future, the celeb could face up to one year in jail.

“I apologize for ever making anybody feel inappropriately touched,” the Primetime Emmy Award nominee told the courtroom during the trial on April 13, adding that it wasn’t his intention to make anyone “feel slighted,” the New York Times reported.

Back in June 2019, Gooding turned himself to the New York Police Department following sexual misconduct allegations tied to another incident that occurred at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in Manhattan. The woman, who was later identified as Ms. Harbert, told authorities that Gooding was “highly intoxicated” when he groped her breasts at the posh NYC bar. Harbert, who was present during Wednesday’s trial, said she was “disappointed” with the verdict.

“I was mortified,” she continued. “My body was being placed under the dominion of someone else without my consent.” Harbet added that she was devasted Gooding would have a chance to “move on” while she still experienced trauma from the exchange.

While Gooding won’t see jail time in recent conviction, the Oscar-award-winner isn’t out of the clear yet. The actor is still wrapped up in an ongoing case stemming from an alleged rape incident that occurred in his New York City hotel room in 2013. He has vehemently denied the claims.

