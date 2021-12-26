Missouri Woman Smiles In Mugshot After Killing Boyfriend With Sword On Christmas Eve

MadameNoire Featured Video

32-year-old Brittany Wilson of Missouri was pictured smiling in her mugshot after she reportedly stabbed her boyfriend with a sword.

On Christmas Eve, police responded to a report about suspicious activity at Wilson’s home in Cape Girardeau shortly before they discovered her standing outside of the doorway to her home with blood splattered all across her clothing. She was reportedly holding the knife when police arrived at the scene. According to WFLA, Wilson was the one who notified authorities about her egregious act.

RELATED CONTENT: 9-Year-Old Virginia Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend’s Mother & 2 Other Women

Upon investigating the crime scene, the Cape Girardeau Police Department found, her boyfriend, 34-year-old Harrison Stephen Foster, dead in the basement. Wilson reportedly stabbed Foster three times with the deadly sword. Prior to the incident, the young woman admitted that she and her boyfriend had taken meth earlier that day. Wilson claimed that Foster had been harvesting body parts and that he was possessed with several “entities living inside his body for the past several months,” adding that by stabbing him, she was “setting him free.” Wilson was arrested on first-degree murder charges and with armed criminal action. She is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau municipal jail. Her bond was set to “$2,000,000, cash only,” the outlet reported.