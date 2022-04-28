MadameNoire Featured Video

CultureCon 2022 is gearing up to be one of the best networking opportunities for ambitious changemakers and innovative creatives of color this year.

Created by Imani Ellis, founder of The Creative Collective NYC and presented by HBO Max, CultureCon 2022 will span a three-city tour — Atlanta (May 2-7), Los Angeles (June 16-18), New York (Oct. 3-8) — and include some of the most significant cultural tastemakers and influencers in the game.

The events will offer attendees the chance to align themselves with like-minded creatives, connect with industry experts, learn how to expand and market their businesses, shop other small businesses and gain exclusive content and screenings.

There’ll also be workshops, parties, seminars and VIP lounges, PEOPLE reported.

According to a press release, the CultureCon collective has partnered with LinkedIn, Wieden and Kennedy, Netflix, Instagram, Audible, Twitter, TikTok, Grey Goose Vodka, Foot Locker, Pinterest and Soho House to name a few brands that will facilitate a number of “panel discussions and interactive activations.”

The event’s website summarizes: “Come for the vibes, leave with a tribe.”

Kat Graham and Olori Swankas are slated to host CultureCon’s program on May 7th in Atlanta, the conference’s first stop.

The headlining speakers for the event in Georgia’s capital will include Stacey Abrams, Kandi Burruss, Omeretta The Great, Carlos King, Rashad Bilal, Troy Millings and more.

A few of the events to keep on your radar for the Atlanta conference are Marketing Masterclass: How To Develop Brand Success As A Creative, The Secret Sauce: How To Identify Your “Why” In Storytelling and Smart Investing: A Conversation On Everything From Stocks to Crypto.

Past CultureCon speakers include Spike Lee, Will Smith, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lena Waithe, Billy Porter, Keke Palmer, Quinta Brunson and many other Hollywood heavyweights.

MADAMENOIRE serves as one of the CultureCon 2022 partners alongside other major players.

Tickets are now available for the Atlanta and New York conferences.

