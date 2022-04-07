MadameNoire Featured Video

Apparently, Tory Lanez has alopecia too.

Lanez has been open about his hair loss and visiting Dr. Craig Ziering, who specializes in hair transplantation. He went from having a receding hairline, to rocking a bald head and now having a repaired hairline with natural hair growth thanks to Dr. Ziering. Even after the procedure, we sometimes see the “Beauty In The Benz” singer with patches of thinning or missing hair. In a recent tweet, he shared that he has alopecia.

“I’m fully aware of the bald spot in the back of my head guys,” he tweeted. “I rap about it all the time …it’s alopecia…. What’s the big deal[?]”

His revelation comes after alopecia became a trending topic due to Chris Rock’s insensitive joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s bald look, which is because of her alopecia.

Alopecia refers to hair loss on the body but there are different types. Traction alopecia occurs after there is trauma to the scalp that causes inflammation around the hair follicles that leads to hair loss.

“You can develop this condition if you often wear your hair in a tight ponytail, buns, dreadlocks, hair extensions, weaves, or braids,” hair loss specialist Abraham Armani told WebMD. “In time, the continuous pulling can damage hair follicles. If the damage due to pulling persists, it can cause permanent hair loss.”

Alopecia totalis is when there is hair loss on the whole scalp. Alopecia universalis refers to when there is hair loss on the entire body. Alopecia areata, which happens when the immune system is attacking the hair follicles, refers to hair loss in a specific areas and can have varying levels of severity.

“Your body’s natural defenses don’t recognize your hair as one of the good guys, so your immune system attacks it,” Adam Friedman, M.D., an associate professor and chair of dermatology at George Washington University, told Prevention.

Androgenic alopecia is genetic and causes baldness and receding hairlines in men and thinning hair in women.