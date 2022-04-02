MadameNoire Featured Video

Tamar Braxton has opened up about how hard its been grieving the loss of her sister Traci Braxton. In a recent Instagram post, she disagreed that time heals all wounds.

“Someone lied and said ‘it gets easier’.. It doesn’t,” she wrote under a picture of them hugging. “You just continue to live without. 😪 on your last birthday, we all were so hopeful and Optimistic and said it wasn’t going to be your last one. We were right because Today and EVERY birthday we will celebrate you just like we said we would. 🥳#happyheavenlybirthday our sisterly bond is unbreakable.”

In her post before that, she shared Muni Long’s song “Time Machine” with the caption “My Dear Traci, come back.”

Traci Braxton died on March 12 after a year long battle with esophageal cancer. During an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, Toni Braxton said she was surrounded with friends and family as she took her last breath.

“Her son was there, her husband was there, everyone was there. Her best friends were there,” the “How Many Ways” singer said. “She had so much love. The hospice nurses were incredible. You never think that it’s going to happen to you and your family. So you have to remind yourself to enjoy the moments, be happy.”

Braxton added that she’ll be dedicating her next film, Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For, to her late sister who she said was a great support while filming.

”I would talk to her [Traci] every day a couple of times a day,” she continued. “I was filming in Canada. And I would ask her about my character and talk to her about Hollis and read my lines with her…when I look at this project I think of her with a smile on my face.”