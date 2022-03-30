MadameNoire Featured Video

Kiely Williams, 35, announced the birth of her newborn baby girl and revealed the child’s name on Instagram earlier this week.

The former Cheetah Girls actress and star of BET Presents The Encore shared a candid photo of the sleeping infant surrounded by feathers on March 29.

The now mother of two wrote the child’s name, Archer, with a heart emoji beside it in the caption.

In the comments, Williams’ best friend and Cheetah Girls co-star Sabrina Bryan wrote, “There she is!! Gorgeous little Archer!!! 😍❤️🙌 . Love you so much baby girl!”

She also received celebratory messages on her latest bundle of joy from Nivea, Shamari Devoe and Cherish girl group members Fallon King and her sister Felisha King Harvey, all of whom co-starred with Williams in BET Presents The Encore.

The birth of Williams’ second child comes as a surprise to many fans since the star kept her pregnancy private, and her announcement broke her hiatus from Instagram since last August.

In the comments underneath the newborn’s snapshot, Williams followers wrote:

“Omg, so this is why you’ve been MIA. Congrats 😍😍” “Girl, I knew you were too quiet for a reason. Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉🎉.” “Congrats mama!!❤️❤️❤️” and “Congrats Kiely, my favorite Cheetah 😍😍 .”

The singer and her husband, Brandon Cox, tied the knot in 2016 with a ceremony held in Fort Worth, TX.

In addition to Archer, the couple also share a four-year-old daughter named Rowan, born in March 2018.

Congrats to Kiely and Brandon!

