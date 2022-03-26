MadameNoire Featured Video

Someone else has come forward claiming that Trey Songz is violent against women, but this time it’s not an alleged victim. Actor Sarunas Jackson recently detailed a time where he saw Songz get aggressive with a woman with his own eyes. During a visit to the Guys Next Door podcast, the Insecure star said the Virginia-bred crooner was being hostile with a woman but when a man got involved he wasn’t as combative.

“I seen this one, Trey, Trey Songz, b**** a** n****, try to press women, you know what I’m saying?,” Jackson said. “But then turn down a fade when a n**** came up to him for the fade, turned it down. I’m not cool with n***** like that. If he wants to fight women and stuff like that—to me, I can’t operate like that, because you get so many of those and especially once they there and it’s like, it’s unfortunate because I’m a fan of this s***! I can separate the man from the artist, but sometimes it starts getting a little too muddy for me.”

One of Songz’s representatives came forward and said he and Jackson have never crossed paths and denied that he ever tried to fight a woman.

“Trey Songz has never met Sarunas J. Jackson,” the source told Radar Online.

They went on to say that Jackson’s claims are “yet another example of fame-hungry individuals attempting to use Trey’s name for their own benefit.”

What Jackson is saying aligns with what women have been saying about Songz for all of 2022. At the top of the year, basketball player Dylan Gonzalez came forward and said he raped her nine years ago in Las Vegas, Nevada. An anonymous woman filed a $20 million lawsuit against the “Slow Motion” singer after accusing him of raping her in 2016 at his West Hills, California home. Another woman accused him of sexually assaulting her in November 2021 at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada at his 37th birthday party, Page Six reported.

