50 Cent usually uses Instagram to call people out or poke fun at folks but this time he is rallying in someone’s favor. In three separate posts, the Queens native praised Mo’Nique, who he said blew him away during a stand-up performance during Super Bowl Weekend.

In another post he said, “Gotta get @therealmoworldwide back in pocket, we only suppose to cancel s*** that ain’t good for the culture. we need you to WIN again now MONIQUE.”

50 is referring to Mo’Nique’s clashes with some of Hollywood’s most powerful forces that caused her to be blacklisted after winning an Oscar. During a comedy show during Mother’s Day weekend in 2020, she called out Oprah Winfrey, Lee Daniels and Tyler Perry for allowing her to be pushed out of Hollywood after she spoke out about unfair treatment and low pay.

“No, I was not blackballed, I was white-balled by some black d**** who had no balls,” she said. “So, thank you, Mr. Lee Daniels. Thank you, Mr. Tyler Perry. Thank you, Ms. Oprah Winfrey. No, baby, I wasn’t blackballed… It would kill me not to say the real s***. You are not paying me equally. You are not treating me fairly. Y’all could suck my d*** if I had one.”

Mo’Nique began bumping head with Winfrey and Perry after the release of Precious, which Perry and Winfrey executive produced.

50 Cent’s deal with Starz ends in September 2022 but they are interested in renewing it according to The Hollywood Reporter. If 50 wants to play a role in pushing Mo’Nique to the forefront, he is in a position to negotiate with her regarding a role in his roster of Starz shows like BMF, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force and Hightown.