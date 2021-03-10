MadameNoire Featured Video

North Carolina mom, Brittany Hunt, was shot to death as she drove a vehicle (not pictured above) carrying her 5-year-old twins and one other adult passenger, WBTW reports. Lumberton Police say that the shooting took place at approximately 2:00 pm Monday. After being shot, Hunt lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a canal.

Hunt was transported to UNC Health Southeastern where she was pronounced dead. Officers say that she died as a result of the gunshot wound. The children and the 20-year-old male passenger were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. One of the twins required surgery after the incident.

In addition to the twins who were present at the time of the shooting, Hunt mothered a third child, a relative of the deceased told reporters.

The circumstances surround Hunt’s murder remain a mystery. A shooter has not been identified. A motive for the shooting is also unknown and police are unsure if the victim was the intended target. However, according to WMBF News, it was determined that someone fire multiple shots into the vehicle as it drove along Meadow View Drive.

“It hurts. Knowing that my child got took. She got took for no reason. And now my grandkids, they all live without their mom,” the victim’s mother, Felicia Hunt, told ABC 15. “And I mean she was my oldest. She was my little fussing partner. And now I don’t have nobody to fuss with no more. Because that was my, she really was my little fussing partner. All the time me and her be fussing all the time.”

Sadly, no one has come forward with information related to the shooting

.“People see what happened and nobody will not come forward. And I just wish somebody will come forward. So my daughter can get justice. So my daughter can end up resting in peace. My child deserves justice and I’m not going to sit not until she get it. If I got to do it every day. Until I get justice for my child, that’s what I’ll do. If I die trying, at least, I know I died trying to get justice for my daughter. And for her kids. And also for her sister and brothers,” said Felicia Hunt.

Anyone with information about the shooting of Brittany Hunt is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department and request to speak with Detective Robert Nolley or Detective Layton Bartley at 910-671-3845.