They don’t call him BIG Sean for nothing!

The Detroit rapper sent the internet into a tizzy on Feb. 26, after his alleged d*ck pic went swirling across the internet. The purported photo appeared in the “Mercy” hitmaker’s close friend story on Instagram, but it was quickly deleted after it went viral. The alleged photo appeared to be comparing the size of the star’s johnson to a Nintendo Switch console, according to Meaww.

Social media users exploded with commentary as the image took the internet by storm.

One user wrote:

“Is that big sean dick pic that leaked real??? Because…”?’

Another person commented:

“I log on Twitter for the first and only time tonight and one of the first posts on my timeline is a d*ck pic allegedly of big sean. I didn’t ask to see it. The sh*t was just sitting there. Only on this app lol only Twitter smfh.”

Check out some more reactions below:

The Shade Room was the first to break the salacious story but as the conversation began to spiral out of control, Sean Don eventually stepped in to shut down the big rumor. The 33-year-old commented “This is not me” underneath the media outlet’s post about the story on Instagram.

This led to another big question for internet spectators. If it wasn’t Sean’s eggplant, then whose was it?

One Twitter goer wrote:

“Why did Big Sean post somebody else’s d*ck pic to his close friend’s story? That’s so weird.”

While another user chimed in:

“Ummmm….. Big Sean if that ain’t you… does that mean you have somebody else d*ck pic in your phone?”

Geat question! Guess we’ll never know…

Big Sean is the latest celebrity to have a naked photo leaked to the public.

Earlier this month, Nelly accidentally uploaded a video of himself receiving oral sex to his Instagram page, which he later apologized for. Back in December, a photo of what appeared to be Nick Cannon’s big old eggplant had the internet up in arms. The Fox daytime talk show host never confirmed or denied the rumor.

