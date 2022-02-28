MadameNoire Featured Video

People across the country are reacting to the Texas GOP’s attacks on the state’s trans youth this week.

On Feb. 21, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a new interpretation or “opinion” of Texas state law which demands gender-transitioning medical care such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender-confirming surgeries “be halted” for minors.

Because of Paxton’s opinion and Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s directive the following day, gender-affirming treatments will be considered and investigated as child abuse under Texas state law.

Additionally, medical professionals, teachers and guardians who fail to report trans youth undergoing transitioning methods to state agencies may face consequences, including being prosecuted as a child abuser.

“I hereby direct your agency to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation of any reported instance of these abusive procedures in the State of Texas,” Abbott’s letter issued on Feb. 22, to Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Commissioner Jaime Masters read in part.

On social media, many have spoken out on the developments in Texas, including some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

“This is where we are,” Gabrielle Union re-tweeted Tuesday underneath a tweet including Abbott’s directive.

“We shot past dangerous and horrific a long time ago. The rubber has hit the road so who is standing shoulder to shoulder in this fight? Who truly gives a sh*t and whose on that performative bs. Let’s see,” the actress added.

RELATED CONTENT: “When Zaya Wade Came Out As Trans, Gabrielle Union Says This Is What She Did…”

Additionally, Kerry Washington chimed into the conversation that day and penned: “Horrific. My heart goes out to the entire Trans community of Texas and their families.”

“Texas, this is happening in your state,” the Scandal star said. “Now is the time to use your voice and your VOTE #TransLivesMatter.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Luchina Fisher, Director & Mother Of A Trans Daughter, Reacts To Celebs Speaking On Trans Children”

On Feb. 23, the White House weighed in on the circumstances in Texas and called out the behavior of the state’s conservative politicians, according to The Dallas Morning News.

“Conservative officials in Texas and other states across the country should stop inserting themselves into health care decisions that create needless tension between pediatricians and their patients,” White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told the outlet. “No parent should face the agony of a politician standing in the way of accessing life-saving care for their child.”

Admiral Rachel Levine, the nation’s only openly transgender health official and Assistant Secretary for Health of the Department of Health and Human Services, provided insight on the importance of gender-affirming procedures for youth.

“Our nation’s leading pediatricians support evidence-based, gender affirming care for transgender young people. HHS stands with transgender youth and their medical providers,” Levine said in a statement.

On Feb. 23, several district attorneys within Texas condemned the moves made about Paxton and Abbott this week against the state’s LGBTQ+ youth — referring to the conservatives’ actions as a politically-driven “onslaught on personal freedoms.”