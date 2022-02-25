Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts shared “a very personal message” earlier this week about the health of her partner, Amber Laign.

The veteran news anchor told her social media followers on Feb. 24, that she’d be away from the GMA stage that morning due to her wife beginning chemotherapy after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

“My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she’s been facing,” Roberts said in a video shared on Twitter yesterday. “At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer.”

“She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy. Thankfully, the prognosis is good,” the anchor noted.

After thanking close family and friends for their support and discretion since Laign’s diagnosis, Roberts — a breast cancer survivor — spoke on being present for her partner during this difficult time.

“She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges, like my journey with cancer. It’s my turn now to be there for her like she was for me,” Roberts said. “And that means I’ll be away from GMA from time to time, like this morning, as she starts chemo.”

“We know many, many are facing cancer and other challenges. Like my mama said, ‘Everybody’s got something.’ Please know that you are in our prayers and hopefully we’re in yours too. Blessings to all,” the anchor concluded.

Roberts and Laign were married in 2005, two years before Roberts received her breast cancer diagnosis in 2007.

In a write-up for Cancer Connect published earlier this month, the organization detailed that Roberts is currently “taking this post-treatment recovery period day by day, aware of the public interest in her story but also aware of her need to do things on her own time.”

“I thought in the beginning that I’d share as much as I could or as much as I was comfortable with — but that once I was through with treatment I would just move on,” Roberts told the source. “But now, as a survivor, I have a sense of responsibility to all those people who, when I was really down on the mat, would come up and share their stories with me and share their insights. When you are blessed to get through it, you want to become that person for others.”

We wish Laign and Roberts strength and healing as the former takes on her battle.