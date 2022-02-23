MadameNoire Featured Video

Fans had a lot to say over speculation that popped up concerning a reported remake of the classic film Imitation of Life starring Beyoncé and Zendaya.

The rumors about the remake — which would be the icon film’s third — were sparked after The Sun reported it had insight on the alleged Beyoncé-Zendaya collab from an in-the-know source.

“Imitation Of Life is renowned in the film world because of the issues it tackled — and they seem more relevant than ever right now,” the insider told the outlet. “Everyone wants Zendaya in their films at the moment but it feels like this could be the movie to take her to the next level and really get some awards buzz.”

“Beyonce has dipped her toe in a few projects, like Disney’s Lion King, voicing the part of lioness Nala,” the source added, “But now she wants a project she can really sink her teeth into, so she is very interested.”

For the record, as MADAMENOIRE has detailed in its past coverage of the Euphoria star and Grammy winner respectively, Zendaya has already rightfully garnered award buzz, and Beyoncé has more than “dipped her toe” in the movie realm throughout the length of her career.

Even still, online users took to social media shortly after the news broke to express a shared opinion that an Imitation of Life remake starring the two powerhouse stars wouldn’t be something they’d be excited to see.

As some Twitter users expressed, Imitation of Life is such a classic that maybe it’s best left to continue standing on its own merit. Others highlighted that if consumers are interested in seeing a modern film that tackles the complex topics of race, identity, identity and gender, they should watch Netflix’s 2021 film Passing, which stars actress Tessa Thompson in the lead.

In light of all the speculation, Variety reporter Matt Donnelly tweeted: “While I can only imagine how amazing their teaming would be, sources tell me reports that Zendaya is discussing an “Imitation of Life” remake with Beyonce producing is not true.”

Imitation of Life is based on the best-selling novel of the same name written by Fannie Hurst in 1933. The original film, starring Louise Beavers, Claudette Colbert and Rochelle Hudson, was released in 1934.

In 1959, the film was remade and starred Juanita Moore, Lana Turner and Sandra Dee.

The story follows a struggling widow and her daughter, who take in a Black housekeeper and her fair-skinned daughter, as detailed by IMDB, which further explained, “The two women start a successful business, but face familial, identity, and racial issues along the way.”

What do y’all think? Would an Imitation of Life remake starring Beyoncé and Zendaya be on your radar?