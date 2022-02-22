MadameNoire Featured Video

Former Miss Alabama pageant winner Zoe Sozo Bethel has died just 8 days after she sustained critical injuries from an unknown accident. She was 27. Bethel’s family took to Instagram to reveal the devastating news over the weekend, writing:

“On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30 AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries.”

The family continued on, noting how “Zoe touched the hearts of many people” through her work with several organizations, including Miss Alabama For America Strong, which she was crowned in 2021. Bethel was also a spokeswoman for Students for Life and a political commentator at Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN).

“At this time of bereavement, effectual and fervent prayers are solicited for the family members, and the family asks that their privacy wishes be honored and respected,” the emotional post read.

Bethel’s family created a GoFundMe to help cover funeral and medical expenses. As of Feb. 22, the campaign has generated more than $43,000, but it’s still shy of its $500,000 goal.

Fans and followers of the model poured into the comment section with their thoughts and prayers for the fallen star.

“Love you Zoe,” wrote singer Kaya Jones. “You are with the angels and our Heavenly Father. You lit up a room. Your smile shined so bright. You radiated the Holy Spirit.” While a fan commented: “Thank you for fighting for our freedom here on earth. May your soul be at rest in eternity with our Heavenly Father. God bless.”

Last week, Bethel’s family shared the shocking news about the Turning Point ambassador’s undisclosed accident, stating that she had “sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem & is in a coma.” It’s still unclear as to what happened.

“Unfortunately the doctors are saying the damage cannot be repaired & that she may not have much time left,” the post noted, adding, “We are praying for God’s will to be done, regardless of what that may look like. This has been an abrupt & very traumatizing situation for our family, & we can imagine how much of a shock this will also be to everyone who knows & cares for her.”

RSBN editor-in-chief Grace Saldana paid tribute to Bethel on Twitter, sharing a series of emotional photos.

“In loving memory of Zoe. Besides the fact that she was always incredibly stunning, I’ll always remember how convicted Zoe was in her faith in God, how dedicated she was to her beliefs in protecting life, and how much she cared for others. May she rest in peace,” Saldana wrote.

Turning Point USA posted a touching video in honor of Zoe, noting how she was a “pillar in the Conservative moment.”