MadameNoire Featured Video

As someone who struggles with the blues, I’m always open to trying new things that can help with me boost my mood. Sleeping isn’t always easy and I find myself up for hours due to not being able to sleep. These things gets worse when the winter months hit, like it does for many of us due to seasonal depression or a mild case of the winter blues. I’ve heard nothing but positive things about weighted blankets so I decided to try one. I tried the Luxome Cooling Weighted Blanket ($160) which weighed 15 pounds. Fortunately for me, it lived up to my expectation.

What Is It?

The Luxome weighted blanket is made of removable bamboo lyocell and minky material, which helps with its cooling qualities. It’s also moisture-wicking and hypoallergenic.

This weight blanket applies pressure that experts say can increase serotonin levels, which can drop due to depression. Using the blanket is a form of pressure therapy because it induces calmness by activating your parasympatheic nervous system, a part of the autonomic nervous system that helps you relax. Additionally, weighted blankets can also help to regulate sleep cycles and provide better quality sleep. It can also help lower levels of stress and anxiety, which often interfere with sleep.

The Luxome weighted blankets weigh from eight pounds to 30 pounds.

How I Use It

I use the weighted blanket when I’m relaxing during the day and when I’m ready to go to bed. When I feel anxious during the day, I step away from my desk for at least 20 minutes and get under the blanket as well in hopes that it will help reduce my anxiety. Even though I have the cooling weighted blanket, I was worried about using it at night because I didn’t want to sweat more than I already do but I still have it a try.

Final Thoughts

The Luxome weighted blanket is everything I needed it to be and more. When I snuggle up under my 15-pounder, it feels like I’m being held or getting the hug that I needed after a long, stressful day. Besides feeling more calm, there’s something about the even distribution of the weight of the blanket that makes me feel secure. When I sleep under the blanket, I also have a more restful sleep. I noticed that I have had more nights where I do not wake up in the middle of the night at all. The blanket is so comfortable that it makes it hard to get up in the morning at times. The snug feeling of the blanket just induces a deep slumber.

If you’re interested in giving the Luxome weighted blanket a try, take a look here.