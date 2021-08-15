MadameNoire Featured Video

The rumors are true! Lizzo and Cardi B have teamed up on a new song and video.

The two stars dropped off their latest single “Rumors” on Friday backed with a video that shows exactly why they’re both some of music’s most talked-about artists. This is the first single in two years that Lizzo has shared with fans since she broke out onto the scene with her Grammy-award-winning album “Cuz I Love You” in 2019.

In the video, the two starlets shine alongside one another sporting sexy Greek-goddess attire as they dance about in heaven. Cardi shows off her big pregnant belly too. The star is gearing up to have her second child with her husband and Migos rapper Off-Set soon.

At one point in the song, Lizzo belts out a bar that reminds us exactly why she is that self-proclaimed “b**ch!”

“If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hangin’ out / Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house”, she rhymes.





Play



Wondering how the long-awaited collab came to be? Lizzo recently opened up to ET Canada on why she wanted the “WAP” rapper to star on her latest single.

“I definitely called Cardi ‘cause she’s, I mean, she’s incredible. I’ve been wanting to work with her for years. Ask anybody at Atlantic [Records], the day she got signed I was like, ‘I want a song with Cardi B!’” the 33-year-old singer explained.

“So, when I finally had a song on the level, that was perfect for us, I hit her up and sent it to her and she loved it and sent her verse through. Because of COVID, you know, we couldn’t be together, but we FaceTimed,” she added. “The rest is herstory.”

Check out the video for “Rumors” above. What do you think of the new song? Tell us down below.