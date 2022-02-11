MadameNoire Featured Video

Haircare means something more for Black women. While the term itself refers to the products we use to keep our tresses healthy, the practice of hair care is one many of us often envision as tedious and product-fueled, hours-long wash days that result in stylish and detailed hairstyles.

For this week’s edition of Beauty Banger, MADAMENOIRE chatted with acclaimed natural hairstylist, salon owner and beauty editor Debra Hare-Bey, whose brand is Oh My Heavenly Hair.

She reminded us that our haircare routines can also be acts of self-care.

OMhh’s haircare products cater exclusively to textured strands ranging from 3A to 4C and it celebrates those of us Hare-Bey refers to as “textured warriors” with conscious and holistic solutions.

The founder, who is also a licensed cosmetologist and certified integrative nutrition health coach, provides OMhh shoppers with “immersive whole-body experiences” in which they can sign up for a personalized diet and healthy lifestyle changes via the brand’s health coaching strategies program.

“What separates OMhh from other brands is the importance we place on your overall health,” Hare-Bey exclusively shared with MN. “We are a hair wellness brand, which means we focus on promoting good overall health as the foundation of healthy hair.

“Overall good health has a direct impact on the vibrancy of hair. We believe the only real way to achieve exceptionally healthy hair is to treat the whole you,” the founder continued, adding, “We do not believe there are magic elixirs with instant results. We believe in employing solid, tried-and-true good health practices.”

In addition to OMhh products being vegan and “earth-friendly,” Hare-Bey explained that her brand only uses essential oils and no fragrances which can often irritate the scalp and skin. The brand also carries body washes, lotions, candles, body scrubs and more.

“One of our best-sellers is the Luminessence Body Satin Glow Soy Candle Infused with Essential Oils,” said Hare-Bey. “It’s revolutionary because it can be used in two ways — as an aromatherapy candle or as a body butter that seals in moisture for soft, supple, luminous skin.”

“Another best-seller is our Vegan All Natural Elixir Paradise Oil, which contains 13 essential oils plus neem,” the founder added. “It can be used on hair, body and in the bath.”

Another beneficial aspect of shopping OMhh is that the brand does what it can to support other Black-owned businesses. Via “The Gathering Space at OMhh,” Hare-Bey promotes unique offerings from various Black-owned brands and retail therapy for consumers that ultimately empowers our community. If you or someone you know is an entrepreneur who needs heightened visibility, Hare-Bey shared that The Gathering Space — recently revamped — is still welcoming fellow Black-owned businesses to promote.

“It showcases the best artisans, jewelers, and lifestyle products made by us, for us,” Hare-Bey emphasized. “We encourage our shoppers to shop more, return often and share our website with family and friends. Remember, when you empower a woman, you empower a nation!”

Visit the OMhh hair salon in-person in BedStuy, Brooklyn.

